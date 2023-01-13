Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force returns land back to Hawaii

    UNITED STATES
01.13.2023

    UNITED STATES

    01.13.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Wilson 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    Governor Josh Green, M.D., announces the return of more than 363 acres of leased land in Hoʻolehua and Pālāʻau, Moloka‘i back to the State of Hawai‘i, Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL), during a press conference at the Hawaii State Capitol building in Honolulu, Hawaii, Jan. 13, 2023. The United States Air Force (USAF) leased the lands from DHHL under a 25-year lease at $40,270 annually, which expired on December 31, 2022. The USAF used the lands for radio and communications equipment, installation and maintenance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Wilson)

    This work, U.S. Air Force returns land back to Hawaii [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Nick Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

