    Team Fairchild MLK Jr. Ceremony [Image 4 of 4]

    Team Fairchild MLK Jr. Ceremony

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Nikki Ray, 92nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Key Spouse, sings “Stand Up” by Cynthia Ray during the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. ceremony at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Jan. 13, 2022. Fairchild held the ceremony to honor Dr. Kings memory by delivering speeches, singing, and dancing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris)

    Date Taken: 07.31.2020
    Date Posted: 01.13.2023 19:27
    Photo ID: 7589231
    VIRIN: 230113-F-TG928-1099
    Resolution: 3624x2411
    Size: 855.89 KB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Fairchild MLK Jr. Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Haiden Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ceremony
    MLK
    Fairchild

