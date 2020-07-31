Nikki Ray, 92nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Key Spouse, sings “Stand Up” by Cynthia Ray during the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. ceremony at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Jan. 13, 2022. Fairchild held the ceremony to honor Dr. Kings memory by delivering speeches, singing, and dancing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.31.2020 Date Posted: 01.13.2023 19:27 Photo ID: 7589231 VIRIN: 230113-F-TG928-1099 Resolution: 3624x2411 Size: 855.89 KB Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Fairchild MLK Jr. Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Haiden Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.