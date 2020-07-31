Nikki Ray, 92nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Key Spouse, sings “Stand Up” by Cynthia Ray during the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. ceremony at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Jan. 13, 2022. Fairchild held the ceremony to honor Dr. Kings memory by delivering speeches, singing, and dancing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2023 19:27
|Photo ID:
|7589231
|VIRIN:
|230113-F-TG928-1099
|Resolution:
|3624x2411
|Size:
|855.89 KB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Fairchild MLK Jr. Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Haiden Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
