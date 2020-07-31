Team Fairchild MLK Jr. Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jalen Wideman, Communication Navigation Mission System Apprentice, delivers his speech during the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. ceremony at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Jan. 13, 2022. Fairchild held the ceremony to honor Dr. Kings memory by delivering speeches, singing, and dancing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris)

