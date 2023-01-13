Team Fairchild MLK Jr. Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Terrell Cole, 92nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Section Chief, practices the electric guitar for his performance during the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. ceremony at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Jan. 13, 2022. Fairchild held the ceremony to honor Dr. Kings memory by delivering speeches, singing, and dancing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris)

