    III Armored Corps Career Counselor of the Year [Image 5 of 5]

    III Armored Corps Career Counselor of the Year

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Yesenia Barajas 

    III Armored Corps

    Sgt. 1st Class Heron Perez from Reserve Component Career Counselor, III Armored Corps, introduces himself to the members of the board during the Career Counselor of the Year competition in Fort Hood, Texas, Jan. 11, 2023. Perez shared his passion for his career and sees himself retiring and starting his own transportation business in his future. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Yesenia Barajas)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2023
    Date Posted: 01.13.2023 18:01
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
