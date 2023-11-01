III Armored Corps Career Counselor of the Year

Staff Sgt. Morgan Alexander from 1st Battalion 16th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, assigned to Fort Riley, Kansas, answers a board question during the board appearance event in Fort Hood, Texas, Jan. 11, 2023. Alexander named personal and professional goals she plans to achieve and policies she would change to retain Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Yesenia Barajas)

