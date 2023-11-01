Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    III Armored Corps Career Counselor of the Year [Image 4 of 5]

    III Armored Corps Career Counselor of the Year

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Yesenia Barajas 

    III Armored Corps

    Staff Sgt. Morgan Alexander from 1st Battalion 16th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, assigned to Fort Riley, Kansas, answers a board question during the board appearance event in Fort Hood, Texas, Jan. 11, 2023. Alexander named personal and professional goals she plans to achieve and policies she would change to retain Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Yesenia Barajas)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2023
    Date Posted: 01.13.2023 18:00
    Photo ID: 7589206
    VIRIN: 230111-A-KC249-1004
    Resolution: 5161x3441
    Size: 8.75 MB
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    III Armored Corps Career Counselor of the Year
    TAGS

    Fort Hood
    FORSCOM
    Fort Riley
    1st Infantry Division
    CCoY
    IIIAC

