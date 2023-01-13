USS Theodore Roosevelt MLK Commemoration

BREMERTON-NAVAL BASE KITSAP, Wash. (Jan. 13, 2023) – U.S. Navy Capt. Brian Schrum, commanding officer of the Nimitz class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), gives a speech at a commemoration in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. in the ship’s galley. Theodore Roosevelt is undergoing a docking planned incremental availability at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility where the ship will receive scheduled maintenance and upgrades. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Richard Tinker)

