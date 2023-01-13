Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt MLK Commemoration

    WA, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2023

    Photo by Seaman Winton Ban 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    BREMERTON-NAVAL BASE KITSAP, Wash. (Jan. 13, 2023) – U.S. Navy Capt. Brian Schrum, commanding officer of the Nimitz class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), gives a speech at a commemoration in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. in the ship’s galley. Theodore Roosevelt is undergoing a docking planned incremental availability at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility where the ship will receive scheduled maintenance and upgrades. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Richard Tinker)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt MLK Commemoration, by SN Winton Ban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    Aircraft Carrier

