III Armored Corps Career Counselor of the Year

Sgt. 1st Class Craig Pienkoski from Reserve Component Career Counselor, 4th Infantry Division, assigned to Fort Carson, Colorado, sits at attention during a board appearance event in Fort Hood, Texas, Jan. 11, 2023. Pienkoski visited the III Armored Corps to participate in the corps' Career Counselor of the Year competition. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Yesenia Barajas)

