Sgt. 1st Class Quinn Kearsley from 1st Battalion 6th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, assigned to Fort Bliss, Texas, shares a few laughs with board members during the board appearance event in Fort Hood, Texas, Jan. 11, 2023. The board appearance was one of three events required to complete the III Armored Corps Career Counselor of the Year competition. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Yesenia Barajas)

Date Taken: 01.11.2023
Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US
Photo by SSG Yesenia Barajas