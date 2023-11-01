Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    III Armored Corps Career Counselor of the Year

    III Armored Corps Career Counselor of the Year

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Yesenia Barajas 

    III Armored Corps

    Sgt. 1st Class Quinn Kearsley from 1st Battalion 6th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, assigned to Fort Bliss, Texas, shares a few laughs with board members during the board appearance event in Fort Hood, Texas, Jan. 11, 2023. The board appearance was one of three events required to complete the III Armored Corps Career Counselor of the Year competition. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Yesenia Barajas)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2023
    VIRIN: 230111-A-KC249-1041
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    Fort Hood
    Fort Bliss
    FORSCOM
    1st Armored Division
    CCoY
    IIIAC

