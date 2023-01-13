Educators Workshop with Recruiting Station Atlanta and RS Fort Lauderdale

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Walker M. Field, the commanding general for Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island and Eastern Recruiting Region, delivers his final remarks to the participants of Educators Workshop held at MCRD Parris Island, South Carolina, Jan. 13, 2023. Educators Workshop provides the opportunity for high school teachers and school administrators to experience and gain insight on some of the challenges recruits face during Marine Corps recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kevin Lopez Herrera)

Date Taken: 01.13.2023
Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US