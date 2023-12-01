MacDill Observes Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Airmen assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing listen to the speakers at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. luncheon at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan 12, 2023. The luncheon was held in recognition of the federal holiday to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sterling Sutton)

Date Taken: 01.12.2023
Location: TAMPA, FL, US