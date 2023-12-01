Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MacDill Observes Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. [Image 5 of 5]

    MacDill Observes Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sterling Sutton 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing listen to the speakers at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. luncheon at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan 12, 2023. The luncheon was held in recognition of the federal holiday to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sterling Sutton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2023
    Date Posted: 01.13.2023 16:08
    Photo ID: 7589071
    VIRIN: 230110-F-YW699-1045
    Resolution: 5286x3517
    Size: 5.51 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MacDill Observes Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Sterling Sutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MacDill Observes Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
    MacDill Observes Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
    MacDill Observes Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
    MacDill Observes Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
    MacDill Observes Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Lunch
    Exhibit
    Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
    Public Affairs
    MacDill Air Force
    6 ARW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT