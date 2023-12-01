Defenders assigned to the 6th Security Forces Squadron emergency services team prepare their weapons for a low-light exercise at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 12, 2023. EST Airmen are highly trained and equipped to mitigate special threats which can involve barricaded suspects, hostages and active shooters. Low-light exercises prepare Air Force defenders to respond to situations in challenging environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2023 Date Posted: 01.13.2023 14:46 Photo ID: 7588908 VIRIN: 230112-F-TE518-1014 Resolution: 7014x4678 Size: 25.44 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 6th SFS emergency services team enhances readiness with low-light exercise [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.