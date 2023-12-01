U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Eric Stevenson, 6th Security Forces Squadron defender, adjusts the sight on his helmet during a low-light weapons exercise at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 12, 2023. Defenders at MacDill are responsible for responding to situations involving U.S. Central Command, U.S. Special Operations Forces Command, the 6th Air Refueling Wing and other tenant units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2023 Date Posted: 01.13.2023 14:46 Photo ID: 7588904 VIRIN: 230112-F-TE518-1020 Resolution: 7469x4982 Size: 23.51 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 6th SFS emergency services team enhances readiness with low-light exercise [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.