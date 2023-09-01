Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MacDill’s Emergency Services Team enhance readiness during low-light exercise

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook  

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Defenders assigned to the 6th Security Forces Squadron emergency services team, debrief following a low-light exercise at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 9, 2023. EST Airmen are highly trained and equipped to mitigate special threats which can involve barricaded suspects, hostages and active shooters. Low-light exercises prepare defenders to respond to situations in challenging environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

    Date Taken: 01.09.2023
    Date Posted: 01.13.2023 14:38
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MacDill’s Emergency Services Team enhance readiness during low-light exercise [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    Airman Magazine
    Security Forces
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Department of Defense

