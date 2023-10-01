Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    106th Army Band Plays the 47th Governor of Arkansas Inauguration [Image 2 of 3]

    106th Army Band Plays the 47th Governor of Arkansas Inauguration

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jim Heuston 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    The 106th Army Band played at the state’s 47th Arkansas Governor's Inauguration on the steps of the State Capitol in Little Rock, Arkansas, January 10, 2023. Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders gave her inaugural address after taking her oath of office, and becoming the first female governor of Arkansas.

    (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Brett McNeal)

