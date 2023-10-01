The 106th Army Band played at the state’s 47th Arkansas Governor's Inauguration on the steps of the State Capitol in Little Rock, Arkansas, January 10, 2023. Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders gave her inaugural address after taking her oath of office, and becoming the first female governor of Arkansas.



(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Brett McNeal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2023 Date Posted: 01.13.2023 14:40 Photo ID: 7588883 VIRIN: 230110-Z-CB023-1002 Resolution: 4384x3131 Size: 7.73 MB Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US Hometown: LITTLE ROCK, AR, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 106th Army Band Plays the 47th Governor of Arkansas Inauguration [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Jim Heuston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.