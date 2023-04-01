Part-time Airmen, full-time force

An F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing, MacDill AFB, Florida, Jan. 4, 2023. The F-15E is a dual-role fighter capable of reaching targets over long ranges and destroying enemy ground positions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster)

Date Taken: 01.04.2023 Date Posted: 01.13.2023 Location: TAMPA, FL, US by A1C Zachary Foster