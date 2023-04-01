Part-time Airmen, full-time force

An F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, flies over North Carolina, Florida, Jan. 4, 2023. The F-15E is a dual-role fighter capable of reaching targets over long ranges and destroying enemy ground positions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster)
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2023 13:20
|Photo ID:
|7588664
|VIRIN:
|230104-F-IA158-1009
|Resolution:
|4507x3005
|Size:
|5.43 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
