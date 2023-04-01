Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Part-time Airmen, full-time force [Image 5 of 8]

    Part-time Airmen, full-time force

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    An F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing, MacDill AFB, Florida, Jan. 4, 2023. The F-15E is a dual-role fighter capable of reaching targets over long ranges and destroying enemy ground positions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2023
    Date Posted: 01.13.2023 13:20
    Photo ID: 7588661
    VIRIN: 230104-F-IA158-1008
    Resolution: 7288x4859
    Size: 13.62 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Part-time Airmen, full-time force [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Part-time Airmen, full-time force
    Part-time Airmen, full-time force
    Part-time Airmen, full-time force
    Part-time Airmen, full-time force
    Part-time Airmen, full-time force
    Part-time Airmen, full-time force
    Part-time Airmen, full-time force
    Part-time Airmen, full-time force

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Total Force
    F-15
    Aerial Refueling
    Airman Magazine
    Strike Eagle
    Air Force week in photos

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT