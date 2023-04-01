Part-time Airmen, full-time force

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Joe Hilderbrand, 63rd Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, inspects the inside of a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft, Jan. 4, 2023. The 63rd ARS conducted air refueling operations with F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft assigned to the 4th Fighting Wing, Seymour Johnson AFB, North Carolina. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster)
