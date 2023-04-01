Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Part-time Airmen, full-time force [Image 2 of 8]

    Part-time Airmen, full-time force

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Kellyn Hall, 63rd Air Refueling Squadron pilot, loads cargo onboard a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 4, 2023. The 63rd ARS conducted air refueling operations with F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft assigned to the 4th Fighting Wing, Seymour Johnson AFB, North Carolina. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2023
    Date Posted: 01.13.2023 13:20
    Photo ID: 7588647
    VIRIN: 230104-F-IA158-1003
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 15.84 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Part-time Airmen, full-time force [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Part-time Airmen, full-time force
    Part-time Airmen, full-time force
    Part-time Airmen, full-time force
    Part-time Airmen, full-time force
    Part-time Airmen, full-time force
    Part-time Airmen, full-time force
    Part-time Airmen, full-time force
    Part-time Airmen, full-time force

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Total Force
    F-15
    Aerial Refueling
    Airman Magazine
    Strike Eagle
    Air Force week in photos

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT