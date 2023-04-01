Part-time Airmen, full-time force

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 63rd Air Refueling Squadron conduct a pre-flight briefing at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 4, 2023. The 63rd ARS conducted air refueling operations with F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft assigned to the 4th Fighting Wing, Seymour Johnson AFB, North Carolina. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster)

Date Taken: 01.04.2023
Location: TAMPA, FL, US