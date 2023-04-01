U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 63rd Air Refueling Squadron conduct a pre-flight briefing at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 4, 2023. The 63rd ARS conducted air refueling operations with F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft assigned to the 4th Fighting Wing, Seymour Johnson AFB, North Carolina. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster)
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2023 13:19
|Photo ID:
|7588644
|VIRIN:
|230104-F-IA158-1001
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|16.29 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Part-time Airmen, full-time force [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT