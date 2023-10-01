Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNO Attends 2023 Surface Navy Association National Symposium

    CRYSTAL CITY, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Amanda Gray 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    WASHINGTON (January 10, 2023) -- Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday speaks with media during the Surface Navy Association's 35th Annual National Symposium at the Hyatt Regency Crystal City in Washington D.C., Jan. 10. The symposium is a three-day conference that provides an opportunity for discussions on a broad range of professional and career issues for the surface Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amanda Gray/released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNO Attends 2023 Surface Navy Association National Symposium, by CPO Amanda Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Chief of Naval Operations
    CNO
    Surface Navy Association
    SNA
    Surface Warriors

