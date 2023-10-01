CNO Attends 2023 Surface Navy Association National Symposium

WASHINGTON (January 10, 2023) -- Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday speaks with media during the Surface Navy Association's 35th Annual National Symposium at the Hyatt Regency Crystal City in Washington D.C., Jan. 10. The symposium is a three-day conference that provides an opportunity for discussions on a broad range of professional and career issues for the surface Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amanda Gray/released)

