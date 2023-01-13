Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operational Security Graphic for National Operation Security Awareness Month

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2023

    Photo by Caroline Countryman 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    FORT RILEY, Kan. - National Counterintelligence and Security Center informs January is National Operations Security Awareness Month, a time for individuals, organizations, and government agencies to consider how to reduce the risks, threats, and vulnerabilities that may affect operations and risk compromise of personal information. (U.S. Army Graphic by Caroline Countryman, Fort Riley Public Affairs Office)

    OPSEC Awareness Month accentuates need for operations security

