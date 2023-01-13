FORT RILEY, Kan. - National Counterintelligence and Security Center informs January is National Operations Security Awareness Month, a time for individuals, organizations, and government agencies to consider how to reduce the risks, threats, and vulnerabilities that may affect operations and risk compromise of personal information. (U.S. Army Graphic by Caroline Countryman, Fort Riley Public Affairs Office)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2023 Date Posted: 01.13.2023 11:41 Photo ID: 7588428 VIRIN: 230113-A-MO442-062 Resolution: 1575x1219 Size: 284.39 KB Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Operational Security Graphic for National Operation Security Awareness Month, by Caroline Countryman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.