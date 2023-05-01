33rd AMXS 4th quarter weapons load competition

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Benjamin Bull, a weapons load crew chief with the 60th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, 33rd Fighter Wing, records his progress during the fourth quarter load competition at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Jan 5, 2023. Weapons load competitions are held quarterly to give Airmen an opportunity to showcase their technical skills in a controlled environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Amber Litteral)

