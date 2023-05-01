Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    33rd AMXS 4th quarter weapons load competition [Image 4 of 5]

    33rd AMXS 4th quarter weapons load competition

    UNITED STATES

    01.05.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Amber Litteral 

    33rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Michael Ridgeway, a weapons load crew chief with the 58th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, 33rd Fighter Wing, competes in the 33rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron’s fourth quarter load competition at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 5, 2023. The 3-man crews displayed their skills in a timed and graded contest to successfully load weapons onto an F-35A Lightning II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Amber Litteral)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2023
    Date Posted: 01.13.2023 10:56
    VIRIN: 230105-F-MX664-1158
    This work, 33rd AMXS 4th quarter weapons load competition [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Amber Litteral, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nomads
    maintenance
    weapons
    33rd FW
    33rd AMXS

