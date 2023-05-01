U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Benjamin Bull, a weapons load crew chief with the 60th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, 33rd Fighter Wing, records his progress during the fourth quarter load competition at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Jan 5, 2023. The 3-man crew were graded on required safety measures and compliance of joint technical data standards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Amber Litteral)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.05.2023 Date Posted: 01.13.2023 10:56 Photo ID: 7588393 VIRIN: 230105-F-MX664-1082 Resolution: 5576x3710 Size: 478.26 KB Location: US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 33rd AMXS 4th quarter weapons load competition [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Amber Litteral, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.