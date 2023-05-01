33rd AMXS 4th quarter weapons load competition

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Dat Nguyen, a weapons load crew chief with the 60th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, 33rd Fighter Wing, prepares to load an AIM-9X missile with a bomb lift during a weapons load competition at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 5, 2023. The competition tested the crew’s skill in loading weapons onto an F-35A Lightning II according to joint technical data standards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Amber Litteral)

