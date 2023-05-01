U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Dat Nguyen, a weapons load crew chief with the 60th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, 33rd Fighter Wing, prepares to load an AIM-9X missile with a bomb lift during a weapons load competition at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 5, 2023. The competition tested the crew’s skill in loading weapons onto an F-35A Lightning II according to joint technical data standards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Amber Litteral)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2023 10:56
|Photo ID:
|7588392
|VIRIN:
|230105-F-MX664-1076
|Resolution:
|5183x3448
|Size:
|451.87 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 33rd AMXS 4th quarter weapons load competition [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Amber Litteral, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT