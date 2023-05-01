Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    33rd AMXS 4th quarter weapons load competition [Image 1 of 5]

    33rd AMXS 4th quarter weapons load competition

    UNITED STATES

    01.05.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Amber Litteral 

    33rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Samuel Polk, a weapons load crew chief with the 58th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, 33rd Fighter Wing, inspects a missile fin during the 33rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron’s fourth quarter load competition at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 5, 2023. Weapons load competitions are held quarterly and give Airmen an opportunity to showcase their technical skills in a controlled environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Amber Litteral)

