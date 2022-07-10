Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TNSF Fellow Receives Retired Blood Chit for her Exemplary Service

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2022

    Office of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff   

    During her fellowship, Hamna Khan created a joint network of federal subject matter experts to develop a next-gen emergency search and rescue beacon, innovating the future of civil search and rescue.

    TAGS

    Beacon
    JPRA
    NSIN
    Search and rescue
    406 MHz
    SARSAT

