Maj. Gen. Todd Wasmund and Col. Matthew Gomlak speak with a Vicenza Community Member prior to the commencement of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. prayer breakfast. The event was an opportunity for Soldiers and civilians to reflect on past injustices King fought during the civil rights movement and highlight diversity in today's Army.
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2023 10:06
|Photo ID:
|7588337
|VIRIN:
|230112-A-HJ939-786
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|9.88 MB
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Strength through diversity theme of MLK breakfast [Image 4 of 4], by 2LT Katherine Sibilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Strength through diversity theme of MLK breakfast
Martin Luther King Junior Day
LEAVE A COMMENT