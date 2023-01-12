Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Strength through diversity theme of MLK breakfast [Image 4 of 4]

    Strength through diversity theme of MLK breakfast

    VICENZA, ITALY

    12.01.2023

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Katherine Sibilla 

    207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater)

    Maj. Gen. Todd Wasmund and Col. Matthew Gomlak speak with a Vicenza Community Member prior to the commencement of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. prayer breakfast. The event was an opportunity for Soldiers and civilians to reflect on past injustices King fought during the civil rights movement and highlight diversity in today's Army.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2023
    Date Posted: 01.13.2023 10:06
    Photo ID: 7588337
    VIRIN: 230112-A-HJ939-786
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 9.88 MB
    Location: VICENZA, IT 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    GALLERY

    Martin Luther King Junior Day

    Stronger Together
    martinlutherking
    MLKDay
    civilrights
    Target_NewsEurope
    SETAF-AF

