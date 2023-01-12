Strength through diversity theme of MLK breakfast

Maj. Gen. Todd Wasmund and Col. Matthew Gomlak speak with a Vicenza Community Member prior to the commencement of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. prayer breakfast. The event was an opportunity for Soldiers and civilians to reflect on past injustices King fought during the civil rights movement and highlight diversity in today's Army.

Date Taken: 12.01.2023
Location: VICENZA, IT