Strength through diversity theme of MLK breakfast

Sgt. Maj. Nonya Webb speaks with Capt. Devan Icsman following Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. prayer breakfast on Caserma Ederle. The event was an opportunity for Soldiers and civilians to reflect on past injustices King fought during the civil rights movement and highlight diversity in today's Army.

Date Taken: 12.01.2023 Date Posted: 01.13.2023 Location: VICENZA, IT