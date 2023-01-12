Soldiers station in Vicenza, Italy reflect on past injustices King fought during the civil rights movement during the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. prayer breakfast at Caserma Ederle.
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2023 10:06
|Photo ID:
|7588335
|VIRIN:
|230112-A-HJ939-695
|Resolution:
|6242x4480
|Size:
|11.56 MB
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Strength through diversity theme of MLK breakfast [Image 4 of 4], by 2LT Katherine Sibilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Strength through diversity theme of MLK breakfast
Martin Luther King Junior Day
LEAVE A COMMENT