Date Taken: 12.01.2023 Date Posted: 01.13.2023 10:06 Photo ID: 7588335 VIRIN: 230112-A-HJ939-695 Resolution: 6242x4480 Size: 11.56 MB Location: VICENZA, IT

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Strength through diversity theme of MLK breakfast [Image 4 of 4], by 2LT Katherine Sibilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.