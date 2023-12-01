230112-N-UI066-1092 ADRIATIC SEA (Jan. 12, 2023) An F/A-18E Super Hornet aircraft, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 143 is chained to the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), Jan. 12, 2023. Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of Carrier Strike Group-10 and George H.W.Bush CSG. The squadrons of CVW-7 are VFA-143, VFA-103, VFA-86, VFA-136, VAW-121, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46.The George H.W. Bush CSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Chandler Ludke)

