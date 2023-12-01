230112-N-UI066-1078 ADRIATIC SEA (Jan. 12, 2023) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) 3rd Class Brian Smalley, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), readies a brace for flight deck hydraulic equipment, Jan. 12, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Chandler Ludke)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2023 Date Posted: 01.13.2023 08:41 Photo ID: 7588278 VIRIN: 230112-N-UI066-1078 Resolution: 3712x5775 Size: 995.13 KB Location: ADRIATIC SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 20 of 20], by PO3 Chandler Ludke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.