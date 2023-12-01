Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 17 of 20]

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    ADRIATIC SEA

    01.12.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Chandler Ludke 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    230112-N-UI066-1066 ADRIATIC SEA (Jan. 12, 2023) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) Airman Tashaun McLaughlin, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), speaks into a sound powered phone on the flight deck, Jan. 12, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Chandler Ludke)

    This work, Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 20 of 20], by PO3 Chandler Ludke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    US Navy
    Carrier Strike Group 10
    CSG-10
    GHWBCSG
    GHWB

