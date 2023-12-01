230112-N-UI066-1040 ADRIATIC SEA (Jan. 12, 2023) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) Airman Janiza Bradley, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), lubricates a catapult on the flight deck, Jan. 12, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Chandler Ludke)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2023 Date Posted: 01.13.2023 08:41 Photo ID: 7588273 VIRIN: 230112-N-UI066-1040 Resolution: 4024x6036 Size: 821.24 KB Location: ADRIATIC SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 20 of 20], by PO3 Chandler Ludke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.