230112-N-UI066-1024 ADRIATIC SEA (Jan. 12, 2023) Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Taurean James, assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 143, unscrews a panel off an F/A-18E Super Hornet aircraft aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), Jan. 12, 2023. arrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of Carrier Strike Group-10 and George H.W.Bush CSG. The squadrons of CVW-7 are VFA-143, VFA-103, VFA-86, VFA-136, VAW-121, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46.The George H.W. Bush CSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Chandler Ludke)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2023 Date Posted: 01.13.2023 08:41 Photo ID: 7588272 VIRIN: 230112-N-UI066-1024 Resolution: 4480x6720 Size: 723.47 KB Location: ADRIATIC SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 20 of 20], by PO3 Chandler Ludke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.