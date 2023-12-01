Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Conducts Photo Exercise [Image 13 of 20]

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Conducts Photo Exercise

    U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    01.12.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Stuart Posada 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    230112-N-KL637-1167 ADRIATIC SEA (Jan. 12, 2023) Pilots assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5 adjust their flight controls while flying over the Adriatic Sea, Jan. 12, 2023. Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10 and the George H.W. Bush CSG. The squadrons of CVW-7 are Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 143, VFA-103, VFA-86, VFA-136, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, HSC-5, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46. The George H.W. Bush CSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.The George H.W. Bush Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stuart Posada)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2023
    Date Posted: 01.13.2023 08:41
    Photo ID: 7588270
    VIRIN: 230112-N-KL637-1167
    Resolution: 3411x4776
    Size: 909.06 KB
    Location: U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Conducts Photo Exercise [Image 20 of 20], by PO2 Stuart Posada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Conducts Photo Exercise
    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Conducts Photo Exercise
    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Conducts Photo Exercise
    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Conducts Photo Exercise
    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    6th Fleet
    USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Deployment
    CSG10
    GHWBCSG
    GHWB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT