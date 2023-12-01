230112-N-KL637-1167 ADRIATIC SEA (Jan. 12, 2023) Pilots assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5 adjust their flight controls while flying over the Adriatic Sea, Jan. 12, 2023. Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10 and the George H.W. Bush CSG. The squadrons of CVW-7 are Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 143, VFA-103, VFA-86, VFA-136, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, HSC-5, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46. The George H.W. Bush CSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.The George H.W. Bush Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stuart Posada)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2023 Date Posted: 01.13.2023 08:41 Photo ID: 7588270 VIRIN: 230112-N-KL637-1167 Resolution: 3411x4776 Size: 909.06 KB Location: U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Conducts Photo Exercise [Image 20 of 20], by PO2 Stuart Posada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.