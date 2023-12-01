230112-N-KL637-1090 ADRIATIC SEA (Jan. 12, 2023) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) sails alongside the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94) during combined operations in the Adriatic Sea, Jan. 12, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stuart Posada)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2023 Date Posted: 01.13.2023 08:41 Photo ID: 7588269 VIRIN: 230112-N-KL637-1090 Resolution: 6166x4404 Size: 969.43 KB Location: U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Conducts Photo Exercise [Image 20 of 20], by PO2 Stuart Posada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.