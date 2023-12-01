Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Local BSEP helps Soldiers raise GT scores, improve job performance [Image 2 of 2]

    Local BSEP helps Soldiers raise GT scores, improve job performance

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    01.12.2023

    Photo by Linda Lambiotte 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    Basic Skills Education Program instructors attend a staff development training at Education Center in Sembach, Germany, Jan. 12. The program aims at promoting retention, increasing re-enlistment options, and improving job performance.

    Date Taken: 01.12.2023
    Date Posted: 01.13.2023 07:16
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Local BSEP helps Soldiers raise GT scores, improve job performance [Image 2 of 2], by Linda Lambiotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army education
    BSEP
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz

