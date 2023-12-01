Armour Taylor III, education service officer, Army Education and Personnel Testing Centers, conducts a staff development training for Basic Skills Education Program instructors at the Education Center in Sembach, Germany, Jan. 12. The program aims at promoting retention, increasing re-enlistment options, and improving job performance.
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2023 07:16
|Photo ID:
|7588224
|VIRIN:
|230112-A-JM046-910
|Resolution:
|3516x2813
|Size:
|2.04 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Local BSEP helps Soldiers raise GT scores, improve job performance [Image 2 of 2], by Linda Lambiotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Local BSEP helps Soldiers raise GT scores, improve job performance
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT