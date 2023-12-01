German Black Powder Shooters fire their weapons during the United States Army Garrison Bavaria’s Change of Responsibility Ceremony from U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Sebastian A. Camacho to U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Hermes F. Acevedo at Tower Barracks, Grafenwoehr, Germany, Jan. 12, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2023 Date Posted: 01.13.2023 06:17 Photo ID: 7588210 VIRIN: 230112-A-HE359-0065 Resolution: 6614x4408 Size: 14.35 MB Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAG Bavaria CoR Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Gertrud Zach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.