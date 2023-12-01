USAG Bavaria CoR Ceremony

German Black Powder Shooters fire their weapons during the United States Army Garrison Bavaria’s Change of Responsibility Ceremony from U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Sebastian A. Camacho to U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Hermes F. Acevedo at Tower Barracks, Grafenwoehr, Germany, Jan. 12, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)
|01.12.2023
|01.13.2023 06:17
|7588210
|230112-A-HE359-0065
|6614x4408
|14.35 MB
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|5
|0
