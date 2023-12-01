U.S. Army Col Kevin A. Poole, United States Army Garrison Bavaria Commander, gives a speech to the audience during the garrison’s Change of Responsibility ceremony at Tower Barracks, Grafenwoehr, Germany, Jan. 12, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2023 06:16
|Photo ID:
|7588209
|VIRIN:
|230112-A-HE359-0037
|Resolution:
|7564x5043
|Size:
|18.7 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG Bavaria CoR Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Gertrud Zach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT