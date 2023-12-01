U.S. Army Col Kevin A. Poole, left, United States Army Garrison Bavaria Commander, hands the unit colors to USAG Bavaria incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Hermes F. Acevedo during the garrison’s Change of Responsibility ceremony at Tower Barracks, Grafenwoehr, Germany, Jan. 12, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)
This work, USAG Bavaria CoR Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Gertrud Zach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
