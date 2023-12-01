Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAG Bavaria CoR Ceremony [Image 2 of 5]

    USAG Bavaria CoR Ceremony

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    01.12.2023

    Photo by Gertrud Zach 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Col Kevin A. Poole, left, United States Army Garrison Bavaria Commander, hands the unit colors to USAG Bavaria incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Hermes F. Acevedo during the garrison’s Change of Responsibility ceremony at Tower Barracks, Grafenwoehr, Germany, Jan. 12, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2023
    Date Posted: 01.13.2023 06:16
    Photo ID: 7588200
    VIRIN: 230112-A-HE359-0032
    Resolution: 6744x4496
    Size: 16.91 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Bavaria CoR Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Gertrud Zach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAG Bavaria CoR Ceremony
    USAG Bavaria CoR Ceremony
    USAG Bavaria CoR Ceremony
    USAG Bavaria CoR Ceremony
    USAG Bavaria CoR Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    community
    partnership
    USArmy
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT