    CFAY Commemorates MLK day with 5K run [Image 5 of 7]

    CFAY Commemorates MLK day with 5K run

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.13.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Erik Rivera 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 13, 2023) – Sailors and community members participate in a Martin Luther King Jr. (MLK) 5K run, hosted by Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) to commemorate MLK day onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). Various associations and committees participated in the event in service and support of MLK Day. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Erik M. Rivera Jr.)

