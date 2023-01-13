CFAY Commemorates MLK day with 5K run

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 13, 2023) – Sailors and community members set up a Torii gate to mark the starting line for the Martin Luther King Jr. (MLK) 5K run, hosted by Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) to commemorate MLK day onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). Various associations and committees participated in the event in service and support of MLK Day. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Erik M. Rivera Jr.)

