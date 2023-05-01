U.S. Marines, assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 10th Marines, drives a High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems into position during the mission generation exercise at Pope Army Airfield, North Carolina, Jan. 5, 2023. The 437th Airlift Wing trained with the 2nd Battalion, 10th Marines, to rapidly on and offload HIMARS, in a simulated contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb Parker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.05.2023 Date Posted: 01.12.2023 22:09 Photo ID: 7587999 VIRIN: 230105-F-BI574-0166 Resolution: 6192x4128 Size: 4.49 MB Location: POPE ARMY AIRFIELD, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airmen, Marines execute HIRAIN demonstration to maximize lethality [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Caleb Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.