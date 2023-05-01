Airmen, Marines execute HIRAIN demonstration to maximize lethality

U.S. Marines, assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 10th Marines, drives a High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems into position during the mission generation exercise at Pope Army Airfield, North Carolina, Jan. 5, 2023. The 437th Airlift Wing trained with the 2nd Battalion, 10th Marines, to rapidly on and offload HIMARS, in a simulated contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb Parker)
