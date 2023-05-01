Airmen, Marines execute HIRAIN demonstration to maximize lethality

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Devin Velazquez, a loadmaster assigned to the 16th Airlift Squadron, loads a High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems onto a C-17 Globemaster III during the mission generation exercise at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Jan. 5, 2023. As part of the mission generation exercise, participants honed agile combat employment concepts by rehearsing flexible and deterrent response options, like the ability to land in austere environments and quickly accomplish a variety of mission sets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb Parker)

