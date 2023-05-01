Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen, Marines execute HIRAIN demonstration to maximize lethality [Image 3 of 4]

    Airmen, Marines execute HIRAIN demonstration to maximize lethality

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb Parker 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Devin Velazquez, a loadmaster assigned to the 16th Airlift Squadron, loads a High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems onto a C-17 Globemaster III during the mission generation exercise at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Jan. 5, 2023. As part of the mission generation exercise, participants honed agile combat employment concepts by rehearsing flexible and deterrent response options, like the ability to land in austere environments and quickly accomplish a variety of mission sets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb Parker)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2023
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US 
    This work, Airmen, Marines execute HIRAIN demonstration to maximize lethality [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Caleb Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C-17
    Air Mobility Command
    Joint Force
    Joint Base Charleston
    MG23

