Airmen, Marines execute HIRAIN demonstration to maximize lethality

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Devin Velazquez, a loadmaster assigned to the 16th Airlift Squadron, loads a joint light tactical vehicle onto a C-17 Globemaster III during the mission generation exercise at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Jan. 5, 2023. The 437th Airlift Wing trained with the 2nd Battalion, 10th Marines, to rapidly on and offload High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, known as HIMARS, in a simulated contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb Parker)

Date Taken: 01.05.2023 Date Posted: 01.12.2023 Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US