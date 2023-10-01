230110-N-UF592-2010 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 10, 2023) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Hunter Farley, from Houston, inspects a hard hat aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Jan. 10. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eric Stanton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2023 Date Posted: 01.12.2023 20:03 Photo ID: 7587809 VIRIN: 230110-N-UF592-2010 Resolution: 5947x4248 Size: 1.1 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors issue personal protective equipment [Image 14 of 14], by SN Eric Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.